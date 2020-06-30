Britney Spears improvises an amazing parade of fashion on Instagram !

In your account of Instagram, the beautiful Britney Spears has posted a video where he improvised a small parade really very amazing to your fans !

In social networks, especially in Instagram, Britney Spears is the frequency of the fashion. Most of their fans have wondered if she is ok. Some of you have fallen into the drugs.

Tuesday, June 30, Britney Spears has shared a video really very surprising in his account of Instagram. In fact, in this small sequence, it has emerged in the process of displacement. The beautiful blonde has come out of the strange with the same outfit for several seconds.

Britney Spears also shows up with a yellow dress ultra tight, which highlighted his muscular body. After some time, she opted for a black suit. With the mask that sank beneath the eyesshe took the pose with the hair statements.

In the title of your video on Instagram, the singer also entrusted to his fans : “It has helped Me to write this song… ..” Like Me ” is my favorite song of the Glory and I wanted to show a little love ! “ .

Britney Spears is causing concern to their fans with a video that is quite strange

Britney Spears has also added : “The designer of PS @alexandermcqueen gave me the long blazer in black lace…. that is so cool… Thank you!!! Psssss I shot two nights ago “ .

With his video, the artist he has also won more than 1.5 million “likes” in only eight hours on the part of their fans. In the comments, these last few have expressed their concern. In fact, it has been found the young woman is very strange.

They have also written in their sequence : “What is the purpose of this video. This is not normal. “, ” No, seriously. That this happens ? “,” All goes well Britney ? “ . Another, who also asked : “Are you under the meth ? “ .

Some fans have even congratulated the young woman. Most of them have confided that they were clearly fans of this small video and the show. The majority I also hope that you do not miss in the year 2000.

