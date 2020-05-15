Britney Spears in danger ? A friend terrified for her : “I’m worried about !”

Britney Spears would be on the point of reliving the year 2007 ? It is this that suggests the strange sharing of Taryn Manning on Instagram. If the generation Netflix know more to be Tiffany “Pennsatucky“Doggett in the series Orange is the New Blackmany will remember it, younger in the film Crossroads. And it is in remembering this part of his career as the actress of 41 years, spoke of his fears for his former co-star….

“I’m not trying to get likes, I don’t care completelyshe wrote on February 11, 2020. I’m just worried for my friend. Too many times, we let the other go astray, and without feeling concerned. ‘Not my place, not my problem’. For all those who ask me every day to intervene, I hear you. Britney is my goal.“

This long message, which mentioned confusion between the existence of angels and of the gas chambers, has alas disappeared from social networks. Taryn Manning has shared the poster of Crossroads with Britney Spears and Zoe Saldana – Gamora, in The Guardians of the galaxy ! – there has been almost two decades. She did not say why she was pimpernel for Britney Spears. Let’s face it, however, that the reasons could be multiple.

Britney Spears does not interact with the help of social networks. On his account Instagram, she shares many videos of her in full yoga session, painting and other zumba classes. If happiness seems to be at the appointment since she had met Sam Asghari, the singer does not cease sowing clues suggest that it goes wrong. In January 2019, and announced that it was having to cancel his residence in Las Vegas to care for her ailing father. In April, she has visited a specialized facility to care for his mental health during a month, stating that she needed to refocus on herself. It has also renegotiated the custody of her children with Kevin Federline.

But life is never that black or that white. The radius of good news, an interactive museum will be temporarily opened in his honour in Los Angeles and some of his paintings are exhibited in France, Figeac, from the January 18, 2020. We have seen worse…