Britney Spears injured, Chris Noth, dad, Katherine becomes brown… 5 Gossips to remember this day

The new color of Katherine Heigl, the birth of the second child of Chris Noth, the coming-out of Rosario Dawson : the weather was to change for some stars. Others, such as Britney Spears and Harry Styles, crossed of periods more complicated.

You have missed the news people on Wednesday 19 February ? You don’t have the time to browse your favorite site and want a summary of the information that we should not miss ? You’re well fallen. This mid-week has reserved many surprises for our friends in the stars. Katherine Heigl has unveiled her brand new look on Instagram, Rosario Dawson has made a revelation about his sexuality to break down the taboos, Chris Noth, alias Mr. Big in Sex and the City, has become a father at the age of 65. Happiness, in sum, unlike Britney Spears, who suffered a fractured foot and Harry Styles, struck by the dramatic death of his ex, Caroline Flack.

Britney Spears injured after a drive

The dance, this is not always the foot. The singer of 38 years has recently found sinceshe has been hospitalized for a fracture. It is his darling Sam Ashgari that has been a part of the new on its own account Instagram :” My lioness has broken a bone of the metatarsusin doing what she loves most, dancing. I wish him to recover in the best way possible so that she can jump, run and dance “. Unlike past relationships, it is definitely far from being Toxic.

Harry Styles in full mourning of Caroline Flack

On the 15th February last, Caroline Flack, presenter Love Island, was found dead in her london flat. A loss by suicide that shocked Harry Styles, one of her ex-boyfriends. On the carpet of the Brit Awards on Tuesday, February 18, the former member of One Direction he has made discreetly pay tribute by wearing her jacket on a black ribbon. A detail for us, but for him, it means a lot.

Chris Noth, dad at age 65

It is off for a ride ! Chris Noth, best known for his role of Mr Big in Sex and the Citybecame dad for the second time at the age of 65 years. Twelve years after the birth of their first son, Orionhis wife , Tara Wilson gave birth to her little brother :” Here is our son Keats all right fallen from the sky “wrote the actor in the caption of a snapshot of the baby posted on Instagram. Hope that the little not known not grandpa !

Rosario Dawson confirms her bisexuality

This time, things are clear : the star of Sin City claimed to be bisexual in an interview for the magazine Bustle. Two years ago, the actress of 40 years, couple with u.s. senator Cory Booker, sowed doubt in the celebration of the Month of Pride celebrations, support for the LGBT community+. It was not long more to its fans to conclude that she was homosexual. Rosario Dawson comes to deny :” People were saying that I had done my coming-out, but this was not the case at all. Finally, it is not false, but I didn’t want to do my coming-out as this. Finally now, I can imagine that it is done “.

Katherine Heigl’s foreign exchange head, and it is a flop

The former star of Grey’s Anatomy gave in to a stroke of madness. At 41 years of age, the mother of Nancy, Adalaide and Joshua gave up his beautiful blond bright for a color auburn and one square very short. And suffice to say that the result posted on Instagram was not unanimous. In the comments, many have prayed for this change of look is due to a role” being paid handsomely “. Hope that the wife of Josh Kelley is not too likely…