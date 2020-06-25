Britney Spears : Interrupted by Sam Asghari, she screams, “You shut up !”

It is one of the goddesses of the LGBT community+. Each of their actions in social networks, each one of the photos is commented on hundreds of times a simple word : “Queen.“This is the reason why Britney Spears was held to give a nice wink to all his fans in the colors arc-en-ciel, the supporters from the beginning of his career, the 23 of June of 2020. In a video he posted on Instagram, the singer wish you a merry “months Pride“with a profusion of smiles and sparks in the eyes.

“To all my friends from the community. To bring as much passion to everything you do, he explained. Thanks to you, I’ve spent the best nights of my life. I love you so much it hurts me !” In full swing, Britney Spears has, however, was interrupted by his partner, Sam, Asghari, who shouted a couple of words from the other room. “Baby, don’t say anything !“has she, then, has been corrected, the capture of the hair in a surge of rage mixed with a sense of humor.

Without a doubt, Britney Spears has the gift to amaze your audience more faithful. While the world went to the fracture due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the singer revealed two surprises to make you wait to the homebound. A new cover of their latest album Glory – despite the fact that it was launched in the year 2016, as well as a degree almost unheard of, right Ring Moodonly available in the luxury version of japanese album until now.