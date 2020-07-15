Britney Spears is a fan of Rihanna, she declares her love on Instagram – Actu Britney Spears

Britney Spears loose. The international star regularly shares videos in your account of Instagram. Followed by millions of people, is the exchange of publications, where she is dancing, singing… This time, the singer was allowed to go on one of the titles of Rihanna. It is “Never Ending”, from his latest album “ANTI”.

As usual, Britney Spears has created a choreography crazy. With their own movements, she lets herself be carried by the rhythm of the song. The smile on his lips, the artist is proud of his video. In the comments, with their fans support. In less than 24 hours, the extract has been watched over 2.6 million times.