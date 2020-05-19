Britney Spears is celebrating a birthday very special! – Actu Britney Spears

It was 20 years ago, Britney Spears released her second album called “Oops!… I Did It Again”. Composed of twelve titles, the opus, released on may 16, 2000, has been a real hit, which included the titles such as “Lucky”, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” or even “Stronger”.

This may 16, 2020, Britney Spears has therefore decided to celebrate the anniversary of the release of this album after having received a video made by a fan with some pictures of an interview of the star and behind-the-scenes of the filming of the clip for the first single of the album.

A nice gift for the interested main that did not hide his emotion: “Thank you to the one who did it… I just failed to drop my phone, I wasn’t expecting this! 20 years since the album Oops!, she wrote on her account Instagram (…) All my expectations were exceeded !!!! And it is thanks to all of you…. thank you for staying with me and grow with me. I am a lucky girl.”