Britney Spears is now brunette

What better way to celebrate the arrival of autumn? A new head!

Britney Spears was spotted last Sunday in an Italian restaurant with her lover with a whole new look. It is finished the blonde, the pop star now has brown hair!

A source revealed to the site Entertainment Tonight : “She looked very happy, she was smiling and was laughing a lot.“

See the snapshot viral below :

The result looks gorgeous! Britney Spears-reserve-t-it a surprise to his fans? As the popular singer was not in the habit of providing transformations capillaries, any door to believe that, yes.

Recall that the star and her lover Sam Ashgari have made an appearance noticed on the red carpet of the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywoodthe new film Quentin Tarantinolast July, in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

One thing is for sure, Britney Spears seems to have to get back in shape! After a challenging year, this is very reassuring!

