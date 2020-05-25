Britney Spears is spotted wearing a boot medical during a rare public release

Britney Spears puts his best foot forward, despite the cast.

Recently, the star of 38-year-old was spotted during a rare public release.

She was photographed taking a stroll in a tanning salon in Los Angeles and spotted wearing a boot, medical on his left foot.

For his appearance in the afternoon, the singer has opted for a set casual which was perfect for the sunny weather. Spears donned a crop top buttoned, bright red, white shorts and sandals casual.

Although it is not known why Britney wore a boot medical, many people think that this could be due to his active lifestyle.

Fans of the pop star know through his publications on Instagram that she is an expert in fitness and loves the outdoors.

She showed her athletic ability in numerous videos on social media, which include a range of clips of dance, yoga poses, gymnastics, and more.

In addition, the pop star has recently been riding with his little friend of long date, Sam Asghari.