Britney Spears is the most evil ? These declarations of concern for his fans !

Fans of Britney Spears are very concerned. One of her friends comes to make statements that are alarming. The singer would have again sunk into depression.

A DIFFICULT PERIOD FOR THE STAR

Britney Spears had everything to be happy. A great career, money, a loving relationship. Yet, all this media pressure has led to the fall. Thus, in 2007, the star went to hell. On the evening of 16 February of the same year. It has been almost 13 years. The young woman had also invested a hairdresser to commit the irreparable. Overwhelmed by the anger, the singer decided that night to shave the skull.

In fact, this episode marked the beginning of a long descent to the underworld. After more than 10 years, Britney Spears did seem to be delivered from the worst. She has even given birth to two little boys. And if the star is no longer in a relationship with the father of her son, she spins the perfect love with the dancer and sports coach, Sam Asghari.

Fans were afraid that Britney Spears has collapsed again!!!

But life is not always easy for the interpreter to Toxic. In fact, there are still a few months, Britney Spears was again interned in a psychiatric hospital. And since it was out, the fans come to see a quite worrying about it. On his account Instagram, the actress phare d’Orange Is The New Black, Taryn Manning, then made several revelations on the state of health of his friend.

“I’m not trying to have likes, I don’t care completely. I’m just worried for my friend. Too many times, we let the other go astray, and without feeling concerned. “Not my place, not my problem “. For all those who ask me every day to intervene, I hear you. Britney is my goal. ” Then said the girlfriend of Britney Spears on the social networks before his post is deleted… Should we be alarmed with the state of the star ?

