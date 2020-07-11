Britney Spears is worried their fans with a strange message !

In your account of Instagram, Britney Spears has shared a photo with a message very strange that it has not ceased to annoy your subscribers !

Since a few days ago, a new movement has emerged on Instagram. Fans of Britney Spears have launched the hashtag-Free Britney to reclaim their independence. The reason for this ? They want to be able to live freely their life.

This Friday, July 10, Britney Spears has shared a new photo on his account of Instagram, which has alarmed the Canvas. In fact, it revealed a message that has not failed toworry about their fans and Rose McGowan.

Britney Spears also has been entrusted to : “It’s so cold that the sky is red. Almost like Mars ! Pssst, I heard there was a new planet in our solar system that is called Planet 9. I wonder what you found there.

The artist had also added : “Or is it that this is not a planet ? “ . A message echoed by Rose McGowan alias Paige in the series Charmed. In your account of Instagram, has also stopped the singer.

The actress of Charmed, very worried by Britney Spears

The actress has also explained about the message of Britney Spears : “Do you think that there is a hidden message ? I created my album, entitled Planet 9, to help those who are victims of trauma and also wants to be free “ .

The young man also revealed : “Britney, if you see it, know that we are here. Remains strong “ . In the comments, fans the interpreter of “Baby One More Time” have expressed their concern.

A subscriber has entrusted to Rose McGowan : “I think that Britney Spears uses the networks of a more complex way of understanding. And I wish that we could to understand it more. I hope she listens to this disk. It has helped me “ .

Another also said : “Yes ! We have to find a way to release Britney Spears ! The album is beautiful ! “ . It remains to be seen if the blonde is the messages concerned about his fans in the social networks. Case to follow !

