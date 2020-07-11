Britney Spears is worried their fans with a strange message !

In your account of Instagram, Britney Spears has shared a photo with a message very strange that it has not ceased to annoy your subscribers !

Since a few days ago, a new movement has emerged on Instagram. Fans of Britney Spears have launched the hashtag-Free Britney to reclaim their independence. The reason for this ? They want to be able to live freely their life.

This Friday, July 10, Britney Spears has shared a new photo on his account of Instagram, which has alarmed the Canvas. In fact, it revealed a message that has not failed toworry about their fans and Rose McGowan.

Britney Spears also has been entrusted to : “It’s so cold that the sky is red. Almost like Mars ! Pssst, I heard there was a new planet in our solar system that is called Planet 9. I wonder what you found there.

The artist had also added : “Or is it that this is not a planet ? “. A message echoed by Rose McGowan alias Paige in the series Charmed. In your account of Instagram, has also stopped the singer.

Britney Spears leaves a strange message on Instagram and his fans are concerned !

The actress of Charmed, very worried by Britney Spears

The actress has also explained about the message of Britney Spears : “Do you think that there is a hidden message ? I created my album, entitled Planet 9, to help those who are victims of trauma and also wants to be free “.

The young man also revealed : “Britney, if you see it, know that we are here. Remains strong “. In the comments, fans the interpreter of “Baby One More Time” have expressed their concern.

A subscriber has entrusted to Rose McGowan : “I think that Britney Spears uses the networks of a more complex way of understanding. And I wish that we could to understand it more. I hope she listens to this disk. It has helped me “.

Another also said : “Yes ! We have to find a way to release Britney Spears ! The album is beautiful ! “. It remains to be seen if the blonde is the messages concerned about his fans in the social networks. Case to follow !