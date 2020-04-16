Britney Spears : its a nod to Justin Timberlake on Instagram has not gone unnoticed

After a month of confinement, Britney Spears does not know what to do or what to post on social networks. This April 15, the interpreter of “Baby One More Time” has decided to spend the time filming, dancing on the terrace, and by posting these videos on his account Instagram. The song in the background : “Filthy “, the last song of Justin Timberlake. A nod to her ex that did not go unnoticed. She wrote in the caption of his video : “This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or regardless of what is supposed to be cool today ! As you can see, I do not dance really guys… Just I miss him terribly. PS : I know that we had one of the biggest breaks in the world 20 years ago… but hey, this guy is a genius ! Great song JT ! “

A message in which Justin Timberlake has immediately responded, commenting on the post an emoji death of laughter, to the delight of fans of this couple iconic.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake met up for the first time on the set of the Mickey Mouse Club when they were older than 12 years of age. This is only a few years later (between 1999 and 2002), their respective careers properly launched, that they get together and form one of the couples headlights of the early 2000s. Today, the two former seem to be always in good terms, and the history far behind them : Justin Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel since 2012 and father of a little Silas from 2015. Britney Spears, she is in a relationship for 3 years with Sam Asghari, a sports coach, an iranian whom she met on the filming of the clip ” Slumber Party “.