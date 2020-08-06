Britney Spears’ make-up artist backs #FreeBritney as he is ‘involved’ for her welfare

Britney Spears’ make-up artist has joined the #FreeBritney marketing campaign as he shared his fears for her.

Her loyal followers have known as for the tip of Britney’s 12-year conservatorship, which they imagine helps her father Jamie Spears and her administration management her emotionally and financially.

Now MUA Billy Brasfield – often called Billy B – has admitted he’s “involved” about Britney’s wellfare.

Taking to Instagram, he known as for these near Britney to come back ahead and reveal what they know.

He stated: “Britney Spears has unbelievable, passionate followers. Belief me I do know as a result of just a few of you ‘got here for me’.







(Picture: britneyspears/Instagram)



“I admire that zeal and wanting what is true, I do not know what the reply is, however with out fact, there’ll by no means be the prospect for the reply.

“Each human being struggles and falls… it’s as much as every of us to have understanding, compassion and empathy.”

Alluding to Britney’s track with Will.I.Am., Billy continued: “‘Scream and Shout’ if that’s what it takes to get consideration.

“And I do know, that if anybody can deliver consideration to one thing, it’s the followers.







(Picture: FilmMagic)









(Picture: billybmakeup/Instagram)



“That is what I’ll say, I used to be booked with Britney as soon as… and it solely took that one time for me to like BRITNEY, not the Famous person however the individual.

“I labored on a regular basis along with her on a regular basis for fairly a while… I acquired to know her, I acquired to ‘see’ her…. and I such as you, I AM involved, and I’ll do no matter I can, if requested…. to assist her, to ‘free Britney’ anybody deserves freedom.

“However belief, #itscomplicated, thanks guys for loving her and caring about her…. and for understanding what I do know, that you recognize, and what ‘I’m saying.'”







(Picture: billybmakeup/Instagram)







(Picture: Getty)



Britney was positioned underneath a conservatorship in 2008 after her much-publicised breakdown and divorce from Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Preston and Jayden.

Her father Jamie and non permanent conservator Jodi Montgomery have been in command of dealing with Britney’s private affairs over the previous twelve years.

Jamie lately hit out on the motion, calling it a “conspiracy principle”.