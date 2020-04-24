Britney Spears : new face of communism ?

In the midst of a crisis of health, a number of celebrities to stand as examples for the population remaining at home, making donations, or organizing fundraisers to help the health care providers. Then there are the stars who share their opinions and prove to be the doors-lyrics committed.

A few days ago, singer Britney Spears had been noticed on the social networks calling for “redistribution of wealth” and a ” general strike “, by posting on Instagram a text by the artist, Mimi Zhu. “During this period of isolation, we need connection more than ever. (…) We will learn to embrace us and support us through the waves of the Web. We will feed each other, redistribute the wealth, we will strike. We will understand our own importance from places where we must remain. The communion is done beyond the walls. We can always be together “, wrote the artist in malaysia.

As a caption, the interpreter of “Toxic” taken on a portion of this forum. “Communion beyond the walls “, followed by three roses, the symbol of socialism throughout the world. In the comments of this publication, fans of the star are inflamed, speaking of her as a ” queen of the communism “, ” the proletariat “, or even ” redistribution of wealth “. On Twitter, many users are fun to compare Britney Spears to the various editions of the ” the communist Manifesto “. An unlikely pairing that no one seemed to expect. Recall that in 2002, Britney Spears had displayed an unequivocal support to president Bush.

Britney Spears as different editions of The Communist Manifesto: A Thread. pic.twitter.com/XMDQS9Mloj — inés tabby lee t. (@timoteachalemet) March 25, 2020

Tubes Britney Spears analyzed under the microscope of communism

Only a certain “Jordan” on Twitter had seen it coming this political commitment through the work of the pop star. “A lot of people are shocked by the turn of the left-wing of Britney Spears, but just listen to his songs. “Toxic” ? Clearly a critique of capitalism. “Gimme More”, Which suggests an increase in wages through collective bargaining. “I’m a Slave 4 U” ? The plight of a victim of slavery as an employed person “, defends in particular the young man. A tweet that has sparked a true proofreading of the texts of the singer’s now 38 years old. “Of “Baby One More Time”, when the loneliness of Britney kills “Stronger”, where his loneliness only the breeze is more, there is a process of dismantling of capitalism to find a true community with the solidarity of the working class, ” replies a visitor.

Tuesday, April 7, Britney Spears has repeated the words of her song “Baby One More Time” to adapt it to the period of confinement that must comply with a large part of the planet. “My loneliness is saving me” [« Ma solitude me sauve », en français]has she written next to a picture representing it, a bottle of gel hydro-alcoholic hand. “Everything is said “, she wrote in the caption. “Thank you to all the caregivers that work tirelessly to keep us safe. “

Britney Spears would have-it discovery of the soul of a political leader ? The result of this containment, we will tell surely.