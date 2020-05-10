Britney Spears – News, photos, videos, biography…

Britney Spears was born December 2, 1981 in Kentwood, Louisiana. Child, she has practiced dance and gymnastics. On Sundays, she sings in the choir of the baptist church of his city. At the age of 8 years, after failing several castings, her mother, Lynne, sends it to New York during the summer vacation to take courses of comedy.

At the age of 11, Britney Spears joined the All New Mickey Mouse Club, a variety show that aired on the Disney Channel. There, she met Justin Timberlake, who would become her boyfriend. In 1993, after the end of the show, she returned to Louisiana and worked on models.

In 1998, Britney signed with Jive records. His first album, Baby One More Time, spell the year following. Its success is immediate. America falls in love, without reserve, of this girl bouncing and sassy.

In 2002, Justin Timberlake the leaves. This is the first hitch in his career, his first loss psychological also. This rupture is linked to the media pressure forces him to emancipate themselves. In 2003, she scandalizes a part of the public opinion, kissing Madonna on the mouth.

In January 2004, she married Jason Alexander, a childhood friend, in Las Vegas. A blunder that it repairs by divorcing 59 hours later. In September of the same year, she married Kevin Federline, a dancer from his troupe of which she met three months earlier. At the time, the ex-girlfriend of Federline is pregnant with their second child.

Britney then says that it puts its career between brackets, the time to start a family. She gave birth to Sean Preston on September 14, 2005 and then to Jayden James, a later, on September 12, 2006. In November of the same year, this happiness facade shatters when she announces that she will separate from her husband. The singer begins his downfall.

His disorderly life is spread out in the headlines. Suspected abuse on her children, she is the subject of a social survey. On February 18, 2007, lo ! She would shave completely the head. This injurious to many observers that it suffers from serious psychological problems, certainly related to his alcoholism.

Shortly after, she was involved in a car accident and is guilty of a misdemeanor of a leak.

Britney Spears then decided to detoxify. At the end of the third cure, it says it is ready to make a comeback in the charts. It comes out Blackout. On September 9, 2007, in Las Vegas, at the MTV Video Music Awards, it’s embarrassing themselves on stage singing the title track of his album, Gimme More.

The american magazine, US Weekly throws later the veil on the childhood not-so-golden brown Britney Spears. The coaching effrené of her mother Lynne, for example, would have had disastrous consequences on her daughter. Britney Spears that we presented her debut as a teen wise and chaste, in fact, had already enjoyed a long history of vodka-orange and carnal pleasure. US Weekly reveals for example that in 2002, Justin Timberlake the leaves because it does not stop the fool…

Yet, at the same time, this is a new Britney Spears that seems to have resurfaced : after obtaining the right to visit his children, lolita burst onto the small screen in the series How I met Your Mother, would like to achieve more often his clips and took to the paths of the studios for a forthcoming album. But it was during the 25th anniversary of the MTV Video Music Awards (September 7, 2008) that Miss Spears has dazzled and literally conquered the most skeptical of his return. Her album Circusreleased in 2008, is a cardboard box, and the first single that came from it, Womanizerhas been the title of the most downloaded in a week.

Since her come back, Britney Spears is tying the success. Her seventh album, Femme Fatale is praised by the critics. Sorti in march 2011, the disc includes titles Till The World Ends and Criminal and has won the title of Best album year after a vote organised by MTV.

On the side of his private life, Kevin Federline was awarded custody of his two children, but Britney Spears sees more regular basis : she had taken with her during her Circus Tour. The father of Britney, who got to exercise on it a permanent guardianship, has even requested that this tutorship is now raised. Since 2009, Britney Spears has been dating his former manager Jason Trawick and displays a newfound stability. The lovebirds have announced their engagement in December 2011.

Discography :

2011 : B in the Mix : The Remixes Vol.2

2011 : Femme Fatale

2009 : The Singles Collection

2008 : Circus

2007 : Blackout

2005 : B In The Mix : The Remixes

2004 : Greatest Hits : My Prerogative

2003 : In the Zone

2001 : Britney

2000 : Oops!… I Did it Again

1999 : Baby One More Time

Filmography :

2008: How I Met Your Mother (TV Series)

2002 : Crossroads, de Tamra Davis