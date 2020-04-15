Britney Spears promotes self-acceptance: his nod to Beyoncé – Actu Britney Spears

If it is now very discrete about his musical career, Britney Spears is still very close to his fans through his social networks. The interpreter of “Baby One More Time” is followed by nearly 24 million followers on Instagram.

Active on his official page, the singer regularly shares bits of her daily life with his fans. Between her sports, her selfies or her pictures, the artist mutliplie publications.

And despite the criticisms of its detractors, Britney Spears continues to make and publish on its account it that she loves, while following the advice of Beyoncé: “It’s getting more and more official every day she commented in the caption of a quote from the guru Osho. The bright models of self-love. If you still don’t believe me, look what God does for us every day. Take care of yourself and know our value as an individual. Learn to love you is sometimes the most difficult thing… And do you know how I do it? By posting what I want!!! If I want to post a picture with the same outfit three times… I do and I take note of Beyoncé because I’m Flawless! But seriously …. Keep your nasty comments to you.”