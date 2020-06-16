Britney Spears proudly poses with her new bangs – Actu Britney Spears

Britney Spears continues to delight its subscribers in social networks with messages which are very personal, sometimes profound, and amazing. The singer who improvised yoga teacher during the confinement comes to sending lots of selfies in which she asks innocently. The goal? To show her fans her new head, with a fringe that covered his forehead.

“I’ve done it. I finally cut a quiff“wrote the star in the legend of the movies.

Success of the bet for Britney, that she has received numerous compliments from their friends and subscribers famous. “Cute“wrote Vanessa Hudgens. The boyfriend of the star, Sam Asghari has also given his opinion on Instagram : “How many people are going to write that you are the queen of the periphery ?”