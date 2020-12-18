Britney Spears renews herself and shows her new look

The singer says “come the new, out the old” while cutting her hair.

Britney Spears has revealed that she is “taking in the new and throwing out the old” while cutting her hair.

The singer took to Instagram to reveal her new look, a shaggy cropped look that hit her shoulders.

“Cut my hair !!!!” shared the Gimme More star.

“You know what they say… Out with the old… In with the new !!!!! Now let’s pray !!! ”

Britney, 39, shared three different photos, pairing her new hair with heavy smoky eyeliner and pale skin.

Her boyfriend Sam Asghari was quick to comment, simply writing “I love it,” while friends and fans also praised her new look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“THIS IS SO CHIC WOWW,” commented one fan while another added: “The length of my favorite hair on you.”

“I love your hair of any length, but this is so cute!” wrote Drag Race star Derrick Barry, known for being a Britney impersonator.

His court comes amid an ongoing legal battle with his father to regain control over his financial life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Britney has been under guardianship since 2009 and her father Jamie remains in control of most of her finances and day-to-day decisions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

The pop star’s father made an unusual comment about his family and the ongoing legal war he is in with Britney on Monday, admitting that father and daughter are no longer on “good terms.”

The family patriarch opened up about the experience and confessed to CNN: “I love my daughter and I miss her so much.

“When a family member needs special care and protection, families must step up, as I have for the past 12 years or more, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally.”

“I have provided and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with selfish interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”