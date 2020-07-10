Britney Spears responds to all the questions of your fans !

In your account of Instagram, Britney Spears reveals a video where she answers questions from his fans. It makes a strange revelation !

For the enjoyment of the virtual community, Britney Spears responds to several questions in a video. His fans were surprised by their answers ! CSM reveals all the details.

How would a day without sharing with your subscribers ? In social networks, Britney Spears is very active.

In fact, the darling of Sam Asghari could happen hours on the screens. Completely addicted to your phone, the pretty blonde 38-year-old, it can not be denied !

Then, the singer of “Oops I Said it Again!” don’t stop share new photos and videos. As in your exercise routine.

Yes, Britney Spears is tying the workouts. Between gym classes or yoga session, the singer full of energy. Therefore, it is necessary to pass.

In addition, your video on the beach impresses the virtual community. ” As I miss this!!!! There are there is nothing better than yoga 🧘♀️ on the beach. The sound of the waves 🌊 makes me so serene !!!!! “

However, the artist also takes time answer the questions of its subscribers. In a video, she makes it fun revelations !

Britney Spears surprised her fans

In fact, Britney Spears grants a lot of importance to its subscribers. Therefore, they should respond to your questions.

Then looks at the camera, the singer reveals all ! In the first place, this latter responds to the question : “What is your favorite song ? “

Therefore, the blonde does not hide the love “Toxic “, his own song. “But I have no idea why this is my favorite music “, she says.

Then Britney Spears comes to food. For her, there is nothing better that a ” good hot dog “. After all, the simplest things are often the best !

And finally, this last explains what are the vows that you would like to meet. Of course, the artist responds “love and happiness “.

Tags : britney spears – Britney Spears 2020 – Britney Spears-subscribers – Britney Spears news – Britney Spears news – Britney Spears ‘ Insta – Britney Spears instagram – Britney Spears instastory – Britney Spears answer to the question of