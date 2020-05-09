Britney Spears sad and depressed, her companion, flies to her rescue

Victim of sharp criticism for the past few days, Britney Spears has decided to entrust the whole of his sentence to his fans.

Britney and the rest of the world. For the past few days, Britney Spears is seen to be the target of violent critics after the publication Instagram. On the picture in question, the singer of 37 years has exposed a pair of shoes with the famous red sole, made in snake skin. In his legend, the interpreter of “Baby One More Time” stated that it was purchased four years ago for the modest sum of $ 6,000 and… that she has never worn. More than the price of the shoes, it is the animal material of the past which has pushed users : “Congratulations for your involvement in animal cruelty, all that for nothing”, “It is completely shameful to post animals that are killed by simple vanity and boast of the leave to the side. So little respect !”, “I don’t care how much you have spent for it, but if it is you please, think of the suffering of this animal for nothing!!!!”, can be read through the thousands of comments.

Also read :Britney Spears shares a crazy conspiracy theory

“ I broke the heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes… “

Pained those returns as negative, Britney Spears has decided to take the floor Tuesday, August 20, 2019, which is always on Instagram. “Living in Los Angeles is such a trip !!! It can sometimes be lonely. You never know who to trust, and some people can be false. I have a very small circle of friends and I’m just doing what makes me happy !!! I broke the heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes… so I choose to just look at them… let the enemies do what they do best… hate !!! “, she entrusted them with emotion in the caption of an image where it is written : “Focus on the people who clap when you win”.

Sam Asghari, unwavering support

A message full of sadness that has made its effect among his fans who have immediately offered their support : “You’ll always be our queen Britney, we love you”, “We are with you, don’t worry !” Among this rain of positive comments, one in particular has certainly been right at the heart of the star, that of his little friend, Sam, Asghari. The latter, touched to see his beautiful, depressed, wrote to him these few words : “The winners will not hate or bully them, the losers do so only because they do not have what you have (the biggest heart in the world).” A support sized for Britney Spears, who is just recovering from a dark period.

Also read :Britney Spears in love with a young athlete on the red carpet Tarantino