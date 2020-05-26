Britney Spears self-quarantine for 2 weeks to see his son

Exclusive

Britney Spears has gone through 2 weeks of complete isolation to see his boys, Jayden and Sean – self-quarantine for 14 days to Kevin Federlineit is on order.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Britney returned to L. A. from a trip to see his family in Louisiana at the end of April. On her return, she wanted QT with his son, but Kevin insisted that she be put in quarantine for at least 2 weeks before you see them.

Our sources say that Kevin has in the house, Jayden and Sean since mid-march, when the schools were closed due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

We were told that Britney had no problem to oblige Kev to make his request, and that it was in quarantine after his trip to the South – and since then, she has seen the boy twice at her home, each visit lasting only a few hours.

Britney and K-Fed … co-parenting responsible in action!