Britney Spears : She plant Sam Asghari without reason on the red carpet

It is necessary to say that Britney has had a complicated year. In August 2019, her ex and father of her children (Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13 years old), Kevin Federline, has accused his father (James Parnell Spears) abuse against their son Sean. A few days later, his father no longer wanted to assure his tutelage. It is eleven years that it has the sole responsibility of Britney (age 37). Accused of being violent towards his little son by his ex-son-in-law, James has finally been cleared by the justice in the County of Ventura on September 18, 2019.