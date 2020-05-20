Britney Spears, soon to be retired ? His sister says more ! ⋆ StarMag.com

Rumor has it that Britney Spears stops soon his musical career. Her sister Jamie Lynn responds to the speculation.

These are rumors that are scaring the fans of Britney Spears. The latter would be ready to retire ! The rumors about it have started when Jadyen Ferderline, the son of the singer, has spoken on his account Instagram.

In his live, he had shared his concern about the future of the musical career of his mother :

In fact, I have not seen it do music at all. […] I remember one time where I asked him, I said to him : “Mom, what happened to your music ?” and she said : “I don’t know, darling. I think I might just have to stop. “I say to myself :” What ? What are you talking about ? You know the money that it yields you this stuff ?

Several months after the speaking of his nephew, Jamie Lynn has been brought in to discuss this subject during an interview The Hollywood Reporter.

What is it ?

When she was asked if her sister Britney Spears has plans to soon release new songs, Jamie Lynn responded :

I don’t think.

She added :

I want to say. She is currently in quarantine at the L. A. But in general it relaxes simply. And I think it is a good thing. Britney deserves it. She has worked as a frantic. If she wants to make another album, great. But if she doesn’t feel it, it is not required. She has given much. I do not think that something is planned for the moment.

Jamie Lynn, however, wanted reassuring, saying that his sister did not retire, however.

In this moment, she’s just trying to respect the containment. She takes things day after day. And when it wants to make music, it will do. I don’t think you can one day take your pension than your passion.

You are reassured ?