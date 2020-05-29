Britney Spears surprised her fans with a brand new song

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
It already feels better with the latest new as of the date of Britney Spears.
The pop star announced Thursday that she was going out “Mood Ring”, a bonus track originally issued on the japanese version of his album Glory 2016. Until then, his fans across the world could not listen in streaming or download legally the song very danceable.
It is possible that Britney has other surprises in store for us, especially since she has changed the cover of the album is to celebrate the fact that it is all at the top of iTunes.
“You asked for a new pouch for Glory and as he is a past no. 1, it has granted your wish !”, had revealed to the star on Instagram a little earlier this month. “I couldn’t have done it without you !”
If the latest songs of the singer of 38 years back now at four years old, his sister, Jamie Lynn Spearsrecently revealed that she was not going to go back to the studio anytime soon.
As it was explained to the Hollywood Reporter, “…she relaxes. And it is a good thing. Britney deserves it. It has worked like a crazy. So, if she wants to make another album, great. But if she doesn’t feel it, it is not required. She has given much to the world. I don’t think there is anything planned for the moment.”
Instead, Britney is concentrating on the education of his two boys, Sean14-year-old, and Jayden13-year-old, and on its relationship with Sam Asghariher companion of long date.
The sports coach was recently assigned to Jason Kennedyin the show In the Room on E!, on what he was doing with the interpreter of the “Toxic” during the confinement at Los Angeles.
“We play a lot of tennis, she is very competitive,” acknowledged Sam, before adding : “We’re going to be cycling to help reduce anxiety and stress. Something that would really move.”
“Mood Ring” is released on the platforms of streaming at midnight.