Britney Spears surprised her fans with its first music in four years

You feel stronger than yesterday thanks to it Britney Spears new.

The pop star announced Thursday that she was going out “Mood Ring” that night, a bonus track which appeared originally on his album of 2016 Glory and only released in Japan. Until now, fans in the United States and elsewhere in the world, were not able to stream or legally download the pop banger.

It is possible that Britney still has some surprises up its sleeve, especially after you have changed the cover for Glory to celebrate going back to the top of the charts on iTunes.

“You asked for a new cover Glory and since it became number one, we had to get there!” she shared on Instagram earlier this month. “I couldn’t have done it without all of you!”

Although four years have already passed since the creation of the all-new music from 38-year-old sister Jamie Lynn Spears has recently revealed that she did not return again to the studio.