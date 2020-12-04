CELEBRITIES

BRITNEY SPEARS SURPRISINGLY RELEASED THE UNRELEASED SONG “SWIMMING IN THE STARS”

Posted on

On the occasion of her 39th birthday, Britney Spears gave a very welcome gift to her beloved fans on December 2nd. The pop queen has surprisingly released the unreleased song  “Swimming In The Stars”!

The song was written in 2015 and will be contained, along with other new songs, in the new deluxe version of the album “Glory”, the ninth studio album released by the singer in 2016. The limited vinyl edition will be available from December 4th.

Britney is one of the artists to have sold more records than ever and is a true icon thanks to moments that have marked popular culture. In the video you can see below you will find  7 curious anecdotes that (perhaps) you still don’t know about her.

