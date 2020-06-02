Britney Spears talks about her confinement without Sam Asghari

Britney Spears gives his news to his fans during the containment due to the coronavirus.

Wednesday, the singer went on Instagram to discuss his time in quarantine since his return from Louisiana, there are “several weeks”.

The star said : “basically, I haven’t seen my dude @samasghari for an eternity !!!! In fact, I lost weight so I need… now none of my pants or T-shirt doesn’t fit !!!!! This is what happens when someone misses you… who else saw the same thing ?????!”

A close source also confirmed to E! News that Britney and Sam Asghari “have not spent time together for a couple of weeks. She just wants to be safe during the confinement and unwilling to take any risk, then it just takes its precautions”.

But the couple is still in contact. “They talk every day on FaceTime, [mais] there is no date yet for their reunion.”

Apart from the fact that his companion is missing, the interpreter of “Oops… I Did It Again” explained to be “happy” to be “only in my beautiful home every day.”