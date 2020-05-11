Britney Spears thanked her fans with a photo very sexy

The ninth album of Britney Spears, Glory, was released four years ago. During the confinement, the ex of Justin Timberlake had the good surprise to discover that it is ranked number one on Itunes. While her fans had asked for a new pouch at the time, never short of ideas with respect to it, the singer unveiled a new album cover for thank. And the photo sexy slice with the original, which had unveiled a portrait of the woman who has recently caused a fire in her home. The cover, revealed on his account Instagram Friday, may 8, was quick to react fans of Britney Spears.

A pouch that is unanimous among his fans

On the new photo, Britney Spears appears wearing a simple body golden very high-cut. The singer, 38-year-old is lying on the ground, chained up in a desert landscape to the blue sky. A dump full of sensuality that reveals the beautiful forms of the one who will see his paintings exhibited in France. In the caption, Britney Spears wrote : “You have claimed a new pouch for Glory, and since the album was ranked number 1, we were forced to do it ! I could not have done it without all of you !” And internet users are not mistaken, they are under the charm ! Among the comments one can read : “This is the cover art that this album deserves,” “Thank you now we can decorate our home with this masterpiece”, “This photo is breathtaking”, “It’s a queen” or “queen of the comeback”, “what a beauty”.

