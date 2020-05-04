Britney Spears : the guardianship of the singer prolonged until the month of August

Under guardianship since 2008 following episodes of violence, the singer Britney Spears sucks now to regain control of his life. But his guidance has just been extended, and the singer will have to wait…

Bad news for Britney Spears. The singer, who had been placed under guardianship in 2008, after alarming pétages of pellets is estimated to have now fully recovered his faculties and would like to get rid of this burden at the foot. After worrying outbursts against his grandson, Jamie Spears, the father of the singer had asked to leave his position as guardian occupied until then evoking “medical reasons “. Since September 2019 this is Jodi Montgomery, a friend of the singer, who took over. This means that the latter has on the lives of Britney, an immense power. As in the case of “restrict and limit visitors by any means“, “to engage caregivers [et la sécurité] for 24 hours and 7/ 7 days“and “of communicate with the nursing staff and other medical experts on the put under guardianship, and to have access to all records pertaining to medical treatment, diagnosis and tests the put under guardianship “according to court documents.

Britney wants to take back the control

A guardianship, which restricts the freedom of the singer that seems to have regained control of his life since his meeting with Sam Asghari. The coach did not bring the interpreter Baby One More Time that affection, he brings balance and with him it is given to the sport. At 39 years of age she seems to find a second wind and wants to enjoy it but… he will have to wait. The magazine In Touch Weekly obtained the court documents on the case of Spears and Jodi Montgomery retains the guardianship of the singer until the month of August minimum, at which time a new hearing will be held. Contrary to what one might imagine, this is not because the star has experienced a time Oops –during which she accidentally set fire to his gym with candles- she bails out of this extension, but due to the pandemic of Covid-19 ! Indeed the sanitary crisis has led to the closure of the palace of justice americans in which the measures of distancing social were not applicable. Pending a review of his guardianship of the singer will have to stick to tile and avoid triggering a new fire…