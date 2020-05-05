Britney Spears : The singer will still be under guardianship for long months…

There are two dates that do not cease to be postponed : the end of the confinement and the tutelage of Britney Spears. Since 2008, the singer is actually monitored as the milk on the fire. A person is legally entitled to restrict its visitors, reduce medical treatments, to complete expulsion proceedings in his name or to have access to his psychiatric history. Until now, it was his father who took care of… until a certain Jodi Montgomery, manager of care, not to take over last September. And the story is not about to come to an end as the judge comes from the formally extended until the end of the summer, on 22 August 2020, according to information from the magazine People.

This decision follows the recent crises of Britney Spears. To recall, the singer was supported by a psychiatric hospital in the spring of 2019 and a blur artistic reign on his medical treatment because his doctor recently died of a ruptured aneurysm. As to Jamie, the father of the young woman, he preferred to abandon all of these responsibilities “for reasons of personal health“. It has been close to death in February 2019, the victim of a spontaneous rupture of the colon. Led by emergency to the hospital in Las Vegas, fortunately he survived this mishap… and it does not prevent to be in need of rest.