Britney Spears : the television shows where she plays herself

An apparition is synonymous with success

Britney Spears is well known in television, this is where he made his debut. The public has seen a rise of the singer on the Disney channel in the united States, with other young and promising artists. And in the trays, not sing. She plays comedy skits or parodies. Even if she has followed his taste for the song to carry out its career, it maintains the flavor of the comedy and knows how to play. This is not surprising, since the tv series of him to make offers of roles. This is the case of the series “How I Met Your Mother” in 2008. The series loses its audience in the episodes in the episodes when season 3 is released. But the appearance of Britney Spears in the role of Abby, a receptionist naive and in love with Ted, the main character of the series, is a game-changer. The audiences are the best ever recorded for the series. And this is the opportunity for the singer to play with his image. Your character is ridiculed in all their scenes, their character traits are deliberately exaggerated to make it very fun. A new facet of the personality of Britney Spears is revealed.

His own role at the height of its status

The series Glee tells the story of students of a course of singing in an american high school. It is built in the form of a musical comedy, with a lot of scenes, songs and dances. The musics are very often of contemporary artists and the major on the international scene. It is not surprising that the music of Britney Spears is part of it, not once, but twice. In 2010, with a first special episode is dedicated to him. The singer plays their own role and their best songs previously interpreted are the following : “Baby One More Time”, “Stronger”, “I’m a Slave for You”, “Toxic”, and “Me against the Music”. More than 13 million Americans that are in front of your tv to see this episode when it aired. Two years later, during season 4, another special episode is on the air, this time with other titles such as “Gimme More”, “every time” and “Oops!… I Did It Again”. The series “the Simpsons,” also created a character in his own image, a moment for the star. The singer has also agreed to lend her voice to his character, in order to play the game until the end.

A role in a series, of which she is a fan

Before becoming a star, Britney Spears is also a spectator. And she looks with diligence “Jane the Virgin,” the series is very inspired by the télénovelas. In the beginning of the dissemination of the season 2, which is announced with enthusiasm that are going to make an appearance. Again, it plays its own role, but is completely integrated in the scenario. She plays the sworn enemy of Roger, the father of Jane, the main character. When it is known that the singer and the actress according to the perfection in life, we have seen how Britney Spears is able to take a step back and have a little fun.