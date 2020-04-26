Britney Spears : These songs to other artists that she would have to sing

“Umbrella” by Rihanna

Hard to imagine today the “ella, ella, ella, eh,” the singer barbadian sung by someone else, however, “Umbrella” would never have had to originally become one of his greatest hits. And for good reason : the song had not been composed for it originally. It was Britney Spears that was intended for the tube in compound potency in 2007 by Christopher Stewart. Stewart is no stranger to the time for the singer, since he had signed for it four years earlier, his famous duet with Madonna, “Me Against the Music”. At the time, Britney Spears, bogged down for years in the escapades of the media and scandals, to repeat, is preparing the album of his comeback, “Blackout”, and is in need of tubes to start. Everything comes together for that collaboration to occur, but the clan of the singer refuses, believing to have already enough material available to make a call to Stewart. The latter will be a second refusal by the result, that of Mary J. Blige, before the song hit the streets finally in the arms of Rihanna, with the success that we know by the result, but also a lot of strange stories.

“Telephone” by Lady Gaga and Beyoncé

Among the other refusal not necessarily among the most inspired of the singer, we find a duet between the two pop-stars who have ruled as a few others on the decade of 2010 : Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. In fact, it is departure to Britney that the first thought at the time to offer him this title, on which he is not even expected that she sings in the first place. Thus it would have had to appear on “Circus”, the sixth album of Britney. Once again, the clan Spears refuses the title. Lady Gaga then decided to keep the title to it, and make it a duo. Beyoncé, she is a pleasure to accept.

“Hey Ma” by Pitbull and Camila Cabello

In the wake of the global triumph of the seventh installment of the saga “Fast and Furious”, which was marked by the tragic death of Paul Walker, the production of a eighth episode is getting started, for the franchise, which is high among the most lucrative hollywood movie. Present on the soundtrack of almost every installment of the saga, Pitbull is once again called on to sign one of the songs from the original soundtrack of this already announced as a future cardboard box-office. He composed at this time “Hey Ma”, which he proposes to Britney Spears for a threesome with the singer Romeo Santos. A version is recorded in a studio, but Pitbull is not satisfied with the result. With the agreement of the two singers, he decides to replace the lead singer of reggaeton colombian J. Balvin and Camila Cabello, who has just left his group Fifth Harmony. If the title will be useful for launching the solo career of the young woman, there is no doubt that Britney Spears would not offsuit in the universe “Fast & Furious”. For the curious, the demo version of “Hey Ma” has been leaked in 2017, and is found easily on YouTube.

“I Have Nothing”, the release of Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston was one of the idols of the young Britney Spears, to the point that the latter agreed to animate with actress Halle Berry in a tv show tribute after the death of Whitney in 2012. The tribute, however, would have been able to also take place during the lifetime of the star, and this from the beginning of his admirer. The story was for a long time one of the stories that are crazy about his fans, reported in a portrait of the Billboard magazine in 1998 : it is singing “I Have Nothing”, which Whitney Houston had a huge hit worldwide in 1992 with the film “Bodyguard”, as Britney Spears has won its first contract in 1997. It was the same question one time that a cover of the song appears on the album “Baby One More Time”, an idea eventually abandoned. In 2018, an extract of a minute and a half (very bad quality) of the recovery resurfaced on the Internet, proving indeed the existence of the project.