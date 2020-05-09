Britney Spears : this confidence that has made his fans angry

On his account Instagram Thursday, August 15, Britney Spears has made an amazing confidence in his fans. They are furious.

The train of life Britney Spears is confusing. A few days ago, we learned that the star was reckless spending. According to the Daily Mail citing documents obtained by The Blast, Britney Spears got rid of 400 000 dollars – nearly 360 000 eur for the year 2018. Only a few days after these revelations, she made a confidence that has many riled up his fans. On his account Instagram Thursday, August 15, Britney Spears has shared a photo of a pair of Louboutin.

“Four years ago, I bought my first pair of heels balanced by Louboutin for $ 6,000”she wrote in the caption before I reveal : “PS : I’ve never worn”. In the comments, fans Britney Spears is are insurgents against the expense crazy about the star but also against the material of the shoes. “I don’t care how much you spent into it, but please think of the animals that remain, for nothing !”, “Congratulations on having contributed to cruelty to animals, all this for nothing”, can be read in the publication of Britney Spears.

Terms of its misspending, Britney Spears performs mainly in his stays in nice hotels and their daily needs – especially in the supermarket Target of his district, where she has visited more than 80 times in the last year. His trips have cost nearly $ 70,000, including a four-night stay at the luxury hotel Montage Beverly Hills – $ 16,000. Mom of Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12 years old, she does not hesitate to heat up the blue card to fill the cupboards and fridge – it was for 66,000 euros of races.

