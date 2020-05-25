Britney Spears “threatened” and “controlled” : its secrets revealed

On Thursday, the “Daily Mail” has revealed a letter written by Britney Spears between 2009 and 2010 in which she recounts the period of his descent into the underworld.

New twist in the case of Britney Spears. So she tries to get rid of the tutelage of his father for more freedom, she accuses the latter of having interned by force in a psychiatric hospital in January last, the “Daily Mail“unveiled Thursday, may 30, a handwritten letter from the singer, written between 2009 and 2010, in which she accused his entourage of “controlling his life” and “threaten” constantly. The informant of the newspaper said that it had been written in the third person and that it should allow the star to justify his descent to the underworld 2008 and be able to give his version of the facts.

“She didn’t get a chance to speak and be heard (…) What happened to Britney back to last year and people have to move on to something else” wrote the singer, aged 26 years old at the time. She continues : “This year, Britney was silenced and could not talk about what actually happened. The people that control his life, in contrast, have won three million dollars this year”.

“ Every time she speaks, it is the threat of removing her children “

At the time, Britney Spears was removed from the custody of his two children, Sean (13 years old) and Jayden (12 years old) and is placed under the guardianship of her father Jamie. She explains : “She would like new eyes to see his situation, but every time she speaks, it is the threat of removing her children (…) as long as people are paid and that she has no right, this situation could last for some time, this is not fair”.

She concluded by referring to his family and his father more specifically : “Britney has given to his brother two million dollars. His mother, a property of four million dollars in Louisiana, and his father, the best job in show business. It is a very generous person and would like to get the respect it deserves”.

A witness to a shock, which could be used as evidence even though Jamie Spears has asked to extend his or her right of guardianship on may 22.