Britney Spears threatened by her ex-manager, she takes a radical decision

Thrust-to-end by the behaviour of his former manager, Britney Spears has decided to appeal to justice. The lawyers of the singer have revealed to the court in Los Angeles that she was harassed by a certain Sam Lutfi.

When she is particularly in need in recent times, the kindness does not accompany always Britney Spears. In full emotional distress – particularly in the face of the illness of her dad -, the singer had asked to be interned in a psychiatric hospital for several weeks last April. And if it can count on the unfailing support of his beloved Sam Asghari to find the smile and shape, she is, unfortunately, sometimes weakened by the attacks of his entourage professional. He knows his artist fragile and yet her manager did not hesitate to alarm his fans by stating that it only dates back to probably never on stage. ” I don’t want to work with her again before she is ready physically and mentally. If it will never happen, this will never happen. I don’t have the desire or the ability to make it work again “, had entrusted Larry Rudolph to the website TMZ.

Words that do not really help the young mother of 37 years to get back on their feet. All the more that it has also received threats of another man – who was at the controls of his career for several years. According to the information revealed by the famous american website, Sam Lutfi would have put pressure on the singer and his family for it is no longer under the guardianship of his father. He would have launched the movement #FreeBritney and sent tons of messages and tweets Britney Spears – in which he threatened to sell objects that were owned.

Britney Spears traumatized by his former manager

The lawyers of the star told the court in Los Angeles that Sam Lutfi would have absolutely done everything possible to break the guardianship and that his manoeuvres would have caused serious injuries in their client. The justice has therefore given a measure of distance against the ex-manager – who will no longer be able to approach Britney Spears nor the members of his family less than 200 metres. The producer has also the right to the slightest comment on the interpreter of Baby, one more time.