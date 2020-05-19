Britney Spears “ugly duckling” of the school because of its “teeth horrible”

When it was known, Britney Spears was a young sprout in the flower. She sang, herself, I’m not a girl, not yet a woman – “I’m not a girl, not yet a woman“. We didn’t know then that she was coming out of a few difficult years, hours to ask questions, to depreciate. This is what the beautiful American explained, unveiling her new hairstyle, may 19, 2020, on his account Instagram. “I know, I need this mopshe wrote. Who would have said that I’d look much younger like that ? I stopped wearing the fringe in CE2 and I remember it as if it was yesterday. It was a big step and exposing my forehead.“

This veil capillary, it is perhaps a detail for you, but for her it means a lot. Younger, Britney Spears does not like. It emerged injured from an appointment at the modeling agency in which she has been spurned. “Only the beauty of the South could afford to show their foreheads, and I never felt good enough, to me, to do itshe continued. All the girls in the beauty contests did, but I never had the impression that these contests were really my thing. I had teeth horrible and I felt like an ugly duckling. And then I said to myself, ‘maybe I could be like those girls older than me, and show my forehead !’ It was really ugly, but I found it superb.“