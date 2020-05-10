Britney Spears vs Beyoncé: is it really necessary to choose? – Actu Britney Spears

A career is very long

In a musical milieu that is not a gift, these two stars have managed to continue their career on 20 years. Britney Spears, who started in planetary star in 1998 with the hit “Baby one more time”, continues to gild his legend. After Las Vegas, she has toured the world, always at the top. The star of the R’n’b, Beyoncé, is still called “the Queen” and her album “Lemonade”, released in 2016, has allowed him to regain his aura.

Vacuum passages

The two singers have known moments less successful in terms of success during their career, as well as events in your personal life as necessarily mediated. They have managed to bounce back. Beyoncé plays the independent woman on “Lemonade”, in the face of rumors of infidelity on Jay-Z, and continues to grow its family. Britney Spears has experienced a renaissance successful after a long gap staff, marked by love separation and provocations unhealthy.

They are fans of one another

Beyoncé has always stated that she appreciated the work of his sister. The opposite is true, because Britney Spears does not hide its desire to cooperate with the star R & B!