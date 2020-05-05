Britney Spears : We all know why she shaved skull in 2007

February 16, 2007. The world discovers, amazed, that Britney Spears has shaved the head. Completely bald, the young woman appears to be reaching serious mental problems. In the documentary Britney Spears: Breaking the Point released on November 3, 2019 on Channel 5, two witnesses tell of the night that tipped the life of Britney in the madness.

First person to have seen Britney after her passage to the act, Esther Tognozzi was the manager of the salon in which the american star has made this evening. When she met the singer, she explained, have been in shock and have even refused to shave. That’s not a problem, the interpreter of Baby One More Time seized a lawnmower that she has found on the spot, and is itself executed. The dressing table also reveals that the star has been betrayed by his body guards : “She had two bodyguards who were to ensure that no take of photo of it. But one of them would not stop to open the curtains.“

BritBrit does not stop there and, a few minutes later, she decided to go get a small tattoo to finish off the evening…. Emily-Wynne Hughes, the tatoueuse the adjacent sitting room, remembers very well of his encounter with the artist. She said : “I did not understand what was happening, if there was a riot outside or anything, there were flashes everywhere. And the door opened, and a figure with a hood came. I immediately noted that she no longer had hair. I remember asking him : why did you shaved the head ?“The ex of Justin Timberlake (apparently very satisfied with her new look) is said to have replied : “I do not want that anyone touch my hair. More ever, for that matter. I can’t stand all these people who touch my hair.“

Mother of two children (Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13 years old), from his union complete with Kevin Federline, Britney Spears now seems to go better. She is now in a relationship with Sam Asghari.