Britney Spears will expose her paintings… in France !

Good news for fans of Britney Spears. The singer is expected to exhibit his paintings at an exhibition in France.

Britney Spears continues to surprise the media ! Artist in the soul, the interpreter of “I Wanna Go “ should disclose his paintings during an exhibition in the south of France ! MCE TV explain to you.

It no longer has Britney Spears ! The pretty blonde is one of the most important figures of pop music. Millions of records sold, tours sold-out, the young woman no longer has anything to prove. Yet a few years ago, the interpreter of “Gimme More “ has lived a true hell. Harassed by the paparazzi, the star has preferred to a break to better come back on the front of the stage.

Very close to her fans, Britney Spears also likes to share her daily life on Instagram. And to see his shots, the singer seems to be very fulfilling. She spends a lot of time with her two children : Sean and Jayden, being the fruit of his past relationship with Kevin Federline. Side heart, just smiled at him. The star lives a love story without cloud with Sam Asghari !

Britney Spears is making the buzz with his paintings !

In 2017, Britney Spears had surprised everyone on his social networks. Through a video, the singer painted then a pretty canvas the mine concentrated. According to VanityFair, his work would have found a buyer for $ 10,000. And all the profits from the sale would have been paid to the victims of the massacre of Las Vegas. In any case, his paintings seem to dream the world of art

In the south of France, an exhibition will be launched by the gallery Nice should soon host some of the paintings in the star. “We are excited to announce that we will open the first solo exhibition of Britney Spears in a contemporary art gallery on Saturday 18 January 2020 from 18h to 21h “can we read through their press release Instagram. Good news for fans of the singer. Has your tickets !

