BRITNEY SPEARS WILL NO LONGER PERFORM LIVE UNTIL HER FATHER IS HER LEGAL GUARDIAN

Britney Spears’ legal battle to no longer be under her father’s legal guardianship is still long. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny refused to suspend Jamie Spears from tutoring her daughter, still allowing him to control the pop star’s career and fortune. Britney, in fact, has been under her father’s legal guardianship since 2008, following her psychological breakdown in 2007, and after the judges decided she was unable to take care of her health and finances.

This is yet another postponement for the patrimonial protection of the content, which will remain in the hands of the father at least until February 2021.

A decision that Samuel D. Ingham, Britney Spears ‘ attorney, commented:

“My client informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not return to performing live as long as he retains control of his career.”

The pop star’s attorney will, however, file other petitions to have Jamie Spears suspended from the role of guardian, petitions that Judge Brenda Penny will consider.

Meanwhile, fans continue to support the singer and circulate the hashtag #FreeBritney. Father Jamie commented on the movement as a ” conspiracy theory ” and ” a joke “.

Recently, star friend Paris Hilton gave her #FreeBritney backing: ” It’s not fair not to be in control of your life, ” she said.