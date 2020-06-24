Britney Spears you want a good Month of Pride events… Emily Ratajkowski gets blonde…

The singer Britney Spears — Face-to-face / VISUAL Press Agency



June 24, 2020

Britney Spears you want a good Month of Pride

Britney Spears has wanted to wish a good

Months of Pride for the LGBTQ community +, by sending a message of support.

“You’re very funny and passionate in everything you do. Thanks to you I spent the best nights of my life. I love you so much it hurts, happy Pride Month, “he says, before being interrupted by his little friend, Sam, Asghari, and the tancer sharply, him screaming” shut up darling “.

If the message is adorable, it should be noted, however, the speed of the voice of the star, strange to say the least…

Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for blackface

Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for a blackface during a scene where he imitated the basketball player, black Karl Malone, during the show The Man Showaired between 1999 and 2003.

“I knew that was going to be celebrated as a victory by those who equate the advocacy of the weak and applaud the leaders who use prejudices to divide us. This delay was a mistake. There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who have been really hurt or offended by the makeup you wore or the words that I spoke “, he confessed in a press release, adding that ” he has made dozens of imitations of famous people “, which he considered ” as imitations of celebrities and nothing more “

“With the benefit of hindsight, many of these sketches are a source of shame, and it is frustrating that these moments of carelessness have become a weapon used by some to reduce my critique of the social injustices and other” continues, as the relays TMZ.

Emily Ratajkowski has become blonde

The change in capillary for Emily Ratajkowski ! The model and activist is, in fact, become a blonde, as you can see in several photos published on his page Instagram.

A novelty that has not stopped their fans from marble, there are many who welcome.

A question, however, he was asked by a instagrammeuse : “are you Going to leave as is, or make it even more blonde ? “

The next episode…