Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect) : The actress has been married to Tyler Stanaland

There is (still) the happy news in this sordid news ! The actress Brittany Snow, view in Pitch Perfect, is a married woman. The american star 34-year-old married her fiancé, Tyler Stanaland, Saturday 14 march 2020.

As reported in the magazine PeopleBrittany Snow has said,”I do“during an intimate ceremony held on the side of Malibu, California. Despite a relatively gloomy, the wedding was held outdoors. The actress was stunning in a white dress with long sleeves, lace, and very high-cut on the chest, signed by the designer Jonathan Simkhai. As for her husband, he had opted for a stylish black suit and white shirt with… a pair of Converse ! Lovers, who had announced their engagement last January, have shared their wishes and their covenants from at Tacori in front of their loved ones.

Shortly before his marriage, whose management had been entrusted to the company Hello Gem Events, Brittany Snow had entrusted to People want a wedding “simple and unfussy“. A decision taken in agreement with her lover, surfer and real estate agent 30-year-old. “Clearly, there will be tacos and other foods of the kindthe idea is to offer food that is comforting. Everyone should have the best time possible in this marriage, this is what they are trying to put in place“true,” added the actress, aka Chloe Beale in the trilogy Pitch Perfect. There is no doubt that the pretty actress, who had organized a bachelorette party in February, had invited her friends Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp or even Chrissie Fit…

Side career, Brittany Snow is expected this year at the cinema in the film Hooking Up.

Congratulations !