Brokeback Mountain : confidence touching of Jake Gyllenhaal on Heath Ledger

In a recent interview, the actor Jake Gyllenhaal has revealed how her former partner on the screen had refused to make a joke homophobic for the Oscars.

When The Secret of Brokeback Mountain is pointed in the dark rooms in the middle of the years 2000, nobody would have been able to anticipate such a success. With more than 170 million harvested at the box office worldwide, the feature film cult Ang Lee’s was a success surprising, when we know that he was interested in the romance tumultuous between the two men. This success story is still not prevented the organizers of the Oscars want to do a valve homophobic about this… but it was without counting on the unwavering support of a certain Heath Ledger.

Interviewed by Another ManJake Gyllenhaal has willingly reminisced a few memories related to the film in question, and in particular the way in which his former colleague defended without flinching. “I remember that they wanted to do an opening speech for the Oscars this year and it was kind of a joke on the film, he explains. And Heath has refused. At the time, I said to myself ‘OK, as you want’. I always tell myself that it is good child. And Heath said ‘this is not a joke to me and I don’t want to make any joke about it’ “.

A special experience

Taking a step back, the actor acknowledges that the reaction to Heath Ledger was “smart “. He mentions parallel the experience of shooting a singular that has represented The Secret of Brokeback Mountain for him. “There are things for which thou hast chosen, details-t-it. A quality, an essence. And it is this that has made Ang [Lee, le réalisateur, ndlr]. And it is still a mystery to me. And what Heath and I shared, it was also a mystery to us at the time “.

Even today, Jake Gyllenhaal confesses not to be able to watch the movie. For the reminder, The Secret of Brokeback Mountain tells the link hidden between two cowboys in Wyoming, in 1963. Mine nothing, the feature film will be made about him in multiple ceremonies, winning the prize of Best director award to Ang Lee, the Oscars and Best film drama at the Golden Globes.

Photo credit : Focus Features