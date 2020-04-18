Bronny James shouts the duo Nuggets Iverson-Carmelo

When the next documentary from Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s are in the minds of most sports fans, the hiatus has given sports fans and the sports media more time to reminisce about the teams that we liked but that we may have forgotten. And the son of LeBron James, Bronny James Jr., shouted Thursday to a team forgotten by the NBA.

Bronny has yelled at the buddy of her father, Carmelo Anthony and Allen Iverson, who were teammates of the Denver Nuggets at the end of the 2000s for the better part of two seasons. During their one full season in Denver, Iverson averaged over 26.4 points per game while Anthony averaged 25 points per game. They were one of the duos most successful of the past 20 years. The good people of the SLAM gave them a shout on Instagram, which has been republished by Bronny.

Unfortunately for the Nuggets, their cult status as a duo at the top score was the high water mark for the duo Anthony-Iverson. They were swept in the first round of the playoffs NBA 2008 Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers, who would eventually win the championship of the Western Conference this season. At the beginning of the following season, they would have to trade Iverson against the Pistons of Detroit for Chauncey Billups and meet finally the Lakers during the playoffs in 2009, but in the finals of the Western Conference.

