Brooklyn Beckham and actress Nicola Peltz committed | News Ents & Arts

Brooklyn Beckham and actress Nicola Peltz, have announced their engagement.

The fathers of the model, the football star retired David Beckham and fashion designer become Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, have given your blessing to the happy couple, who confirmed their relationship in January.

Brooklyn, 21 years, wrote on Instagram: “two weeks ago, I asked my soul mate to marry me and she said yes xx.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best dad one day. I love you baby xx. “

The couple confirmed their relationship in January of this year



She replied: “I am so lucky to call you mine. “

Has posted the same picture of them standing in a field and in each other’s arms, with she wore a yellow dress and he in a blue suit.

Peltz, 25, wrote on his Instagram: “Thou hast made me the girl luckiest in the world.

“I hope to spend the rest of my life at your side.

“Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so much baby and thanks to Harper for this photo. “

Friends and family have quickly congratulated the couple, the parents of Brooklyn that shows the same photo and said it was “MORE exciting news” and could not be more happy to marry.

F1 driver, Lewis Hamilton wrote: “Congrats to my brother. “

Actress Millie Bobby Brown said: “Congratulations !! So much love. “

Brooklyn is the eldest of the four children of the Beckhams, while Peltz, who is from the State of New York, has appeared in films like “The Last Airbender” and ” Transformers: age of Extinction “.