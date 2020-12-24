Brooklyn Beckham is heartbroken about spending Christmas away from his fiancee

David Beckham’s son is “trapped” in England by the pandemic, while Nicola enjoys a more tropical country.

The couple’s first Christmas since they got engaged will see them separated by thousands of miles as Brooklyn is stuck in the UK due to the latest coronavirus restrictions.

It would seem that they will enjoy wildly different holiday experiences, as Brooklyn will be with her parents David and Victoria in their Cotswold expansion, while Nicola has shown that she is in a much more tropical location.

The 25-year-old Transformers actress shared a photo of a stunning white room leading to a palm tree-filled paradise on her Instagram stories.

The photo showed that she is with her brother, Brad, while he watches the view from the room, an image that he reposted on his social networks.

Brad had been uploading footage from a Formula 1 race in a tropical location similar to his Instagram story, suggesting they may be in Abu Dhabi, which was where the last race took place.

With a mutant variant of coronavirus sweeping the UK and London, the Beckhams have decided to take the advice to ‘stay home’.

While Nicola has posted photos of the palm tree paradise she lives in, Brooklyn has been photographing her family’s dogs.

Brooklyn previously admitted that she already misses Nicola’s hugs.

Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged this summer, eight months after starting their romance.