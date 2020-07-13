Brooklyn Beckham : who is his fiancée, actress Nicola Peltz ?

He has not lost time ! At just 21 years of age, Brooklyn Beckham comes to announce its commitment to the Nicola Peltzhis girlfriend from the winter of 2019. The contention is even closer ! Crazy in love with this young actress of 25 years of age, the greater of David and Victoria Beckham it is said that “the luckiest guy in the world”and he promises that his “soul sister” to be “the best husband and the best father. I love you.”

A little bit of precipitation ? Maybe, but the parents of Brooklyn, a young photographer, to approve of this relationship and are already fans of your future daughter-in-law. They themselves were barely more when they have said “yes” to life. But it really is Nicola Peltz ?

Nicola Peltz is the daughter of a billionaire

American, born in 1995 in Westchester (New York), Nicola Peltz is the daughter of Nelson Peltz. The latter was born in 1942, he is a business man and an investor (that is, in asset management). He serves on the board of directors of several large corporations and he is obviously a billionaire. Finally, it supports the policy of Donald Trump so that he has the intention of giving his vote in November.

The girlfriend of Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, comes from a family of (very) large

Nelson Peltz, the father of Nicholas, was married three times and had 10 children. With his third wife, Claudia Heffner, a former model, who has had 8 (6 boys, 2 girls) : Nicola is the youngest of this impressive brothers. Among his brothers and sisters, this is, in particular, Will, actor, and model. And as another of their brothers, Brad, she practiced ice hockey at the top level to the point that, as a child, she dreamed to do her work !

Nicola Peltz has already visited the beautiful world

Before crack for Brooklyn Beckhamthe blonde (but real brown), Nicola Peltz has been close to the singer Justin Bieber (his state, has never been clear), the actor Cameron Fuller (The Last Ship) and Anwar Hadidmodel and little brother of Gigi and Bella (he is now in a relationship with singer Dua Lipa).

Nicola Peltz plays the comedy

Nicola Peltz is not yet a superstar, but she doesn’t have to be ashamed of your CV. The young woman has performed under the direction of M. Night Shyamalan in The Last Master of the air (a failure, but good), it has also been seen in Transformers : age of extinction. Above all, it has held a recurring role in the series Bates Motel and Inhumans. Nicola Peltz lists among his idols, Natalie Portman and Cate Blanchett.

Nicola Peltz is also a model of

Brooklyn Beckham, a photographer in the making, it has been found in Nicola a model of choice. In addition to being an actress, she is also a model (under contract with IMG Models) and has posed for several magazines.

