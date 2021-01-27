BROOKLYN BECKHAM’S NEW NECK TATTOO: A LOVE LETTER FROM GIRLFRIEND NICOLA PELTZ

Brooklyn Beckham posted a photo on Instagram of a new large typographic tattoo on the back of his neck in honor of his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

It is the fourth tattoo that the photographer dedicates to the actress, but this is certainly the largest and most sentimental piece of all.

It is in fact a love letter that Nicola wrote in Brooklyn, which reads:

“My boy forever, read this every time you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and I hope I never spend a day without your love. I think you’re so amazing. Just know that we can get through it altogether if you breathe slowly and trust. I love you beyond anything. Love forever, your future little wife. ”

These permanently inked love words are located just below another tattoo that the 21-year-old dedicated to the 26-year-old: Nicola’s eyes.

As a birthday present for his fiancée, Brooklyn also tattooed the name of his future wife’s late grandmother.

And then he wrote the words along his arm: “my life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious thing.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been together for about eleven months.

They had been seen several times in Los Angeles last fall starting the new couple alert, for example at a party organized by Leonardo DiCaprio. Then the social confirmation of both in early January.

The couple confirmed their official engagement on July 11 on Instagram. Some rumors say that they have already secretly married.