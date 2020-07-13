Brooklyn, the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham pledged

They show their happiness since January in Instagram. It is not surprising that the couple has chosen the social network to share the news with the most important of her young life. Brooklyn Beckham, 21, and Nicola Peltz, 25, have announced their participation in a tender position, became viral this weekend.
“Two weeks ago, I asked my soul mate to marry me. She said yes and I am the luckiest guy in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best father one day. I love you baby”he wrote the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham in the caption of a photo already likée more than 7 million times in total. Because the entire clan Beckham has posted to turn this cliché very family taken by Harper, the youngest who just turned 9 years of age.
“This is the new most exciting ! We could not be more pleased that Brooklyn and Nicola to marry. We wish you much love and a lifetime of happiness”if you are excited about, the ex-member of the Spice Girls. Same message of the patriarch footballer, who “honorable mention” the two lovebirds. Romeo, 17 years old, and Cruz, 15 years old, also participated in the festival digital, praising the qualities of the bride-to-be.
See in “Transformers 4” and series “Bates Motel’s” Nicola Peltz is a young american actress of 25 years, whose father is a businessmen, the richest of the united States. The fortunes of Nelson Peltz is estimated at more than $ 1.7 billion dollars Forbes. But your “the most precious gift”, she says, is the love of your fiance. “Thou hast made me the girl luckiest in the world. I hope to spend the rest of my life at your side”it was insured in Instagram. With a budget unlimited, and a future mother-in-law, a fashion designer, the wedding could well be one of the most impressive in recent years among celebrities.