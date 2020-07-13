Brooklyn, the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham pledged

They show their happiness since January in Instagram. It is not surprising that the couple has chosen the social network to share the news with the most important of her young life. Brooklyn Beckham, 21, and Nicola Peltz, 25, have announced their participation in a tender position, became viral this weekend.

“Two weeks ago, I asked my soul mate to marry me. She said yes and I am the luckiest guy in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best father one day. I love you baby”he wrote the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham in the caption of a photo already likée more than 7 million times in total. Because the entire clan Beckham has posted to turn this cliché very family taken by Harper, the youngest who just turned 9 years of age.