Bruce Willis confined, with Demi Moore at the expense of his wife, internet users exceeded

If the Canvas does not dream to see Jennifer Aniston find the arms of Brad Pitt, waiting for each meeting and each sign of reconciliation, it is not the same for another pair of the ex : Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. The two Hollywood stars have been married between 1987 and 2000 and gave birth to three girls, now adults, Rumer Glenn, Scout LaRue and Tallulah Belle. They separated without acrimony, each one taking up his freedom, and remaking his life in the respect of what had been experienced. If Demi Moore has not been very lucky with Ashton Kutcher, Bruce has hit the jackpot by marrying in march 2009 the beautiful and sweet model Emma Hemming, who gave him two daughters, Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray, now aged 8 and 5 years old.

Bruce Willis inconsistent and selfish ?

If users welcome the good agreement between Demi Moore and actor from the Sixth sense, they pose questions about the choice made by the actor of 65 years to spend the containment with his ex and his eldest daughters, leaving his young wife confined at home with the younger children. A misunderstanding that is growing then that Mabel has celebrated its 8th anniversary on the 1st of April without a dad and the wife tearfully leaves of gloomy comments in the publications of the clan Willis-Moore, who appears to him not prone to sadness. “It’s really weird what it does, I will never leave my wife and my two young children for me to confine her in pajamas with my ex and my adult children

Find this article on Here“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Here

Death of Lucy Dolène : who are her children, Olivier, Francis and Virginia

VIDEO Patrick Bruel affected by the coronavirus : the singer gives his new

Jade Leboeuf pregnant : why her first pregnancy makes it ” sad ” ?

Zazie reveals the title After the rain, for the Red Cross

Map colors – the duos who walk

“data-reactid=”23″>Death of Lucy Dolène : who are her children, Olivier, Francis and Virginia

VIDEO Patrick Bruel affected by the coronavirus : the singer gives his new

Jade Leboeuf pregnant : why her first pregnancy makes it ” sad ” ?

Zazie reveals the title After the rain, for the Red Cross

Map colors – the duos who walk