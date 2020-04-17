Bruce Willis, Emma Watson, Oprah Winfrey : the photos that will brighten your weekend (or at least try)

This week, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert de Niro have suggested a role in their next film in exchange for gifts, prince Harry spoke of his confinement with his son, Archie, Celine Dion thanked the nursing staff in a video, Rita Wilson, the wife of Tom Hanks, discussed the side effects of “extreme” chloroquine, Leïla Bekthi has published his before/after special containment, Albert and Charlene of Monaco have given news of prince William has mobilized charitable organizations in the fight against the Covid-19, prince Andrew was offered a reappearance controversial in the midst of a crisis of health, the daughter of Jimmy Fallon interrupted a live broadcast of his father and, for the 18 years of its little brother, Lily-Rose Depp shared some surprising photographs of his childhood.

In the video, the donations against a role : the original initiative of Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert de Niro

During this time, in the shadow of these first-hand information, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have created a reading club, Kim Kardashian has experimented with the bokeh, Shakira has put on his best pajamas, Diane Kruger has taken the charge, Oprah Winfrey has painted his Easter egg, Jennifer Garner was offered a ride the bike, Ellen DeGeneres, has received a parcel king size bed, Géraldine Nakache is settled in childhood, Jennifer Lopez has taken off, Donald Trump has seen double, Millie Bobby Brown played the cowgirls, and Sharon Stone has started a workshop nap.